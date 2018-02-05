TOCA AÍ! PLAYLIST DO MARCEL

O Toca Aí dessa semana foi feito pelo técnico Marcel Ferreira! Tem Bob Marley, Red Hot Chili Peppers, SOJA e muito mais pra começar a semana!

1 – War/No More Trouble – Bob Marley & The Wailers

2 – Under The Bridge – Red Hot Chili Peppers

3 – Welcome to Jamrock – Damian Marley

4 – Zoio de Lula – Charlie Brown Jr.

5 – Auto-Reverse – O Rappa

6 – Rasta Courage – SOJA

7 – Você Me Encantou Demais – Natiruts

8 – Turn Your Lights Down Low – Bob Marley & The Wailers e Ms. Lauryn Hill

9 – Scar Tissue – Red Hot Chili Peppers

10 – Forever Loving Jah – Bob Marley & The Wailers

